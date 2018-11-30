$29.3b surplus recorded

The Government recorded a $29.3 billion surplus in October, the Financial Services & the Treasury Bureau announced today.

It had an expenditure of $43.48 billion and a revenue of $72.8 billion for the month.

Government expenditure for the seven months ending October 31 amounted to $294.6 billion.

Revenue was at $248.6 billion for the same period and the cumulative year-to date deficit was at $46 billion.

Fiscal reserves stood at $1.0569 trillion as of October 31.