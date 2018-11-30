TD concerned about Tsing Yi crash

The Transport Department today said it is very concerned about the fatal traffic accident involving a coach on Cheung Tsing Highway in Tsing Yi this morning.

The department has contacted the coach operator to better understand the situation.

The Commissioner for Transport has contacted the Public Omnibus Operators Association to express her concern.

A meeting between the department and the association will be arranged to study and review the issue of operational safety of non-franchised buses.

The department said the coach involved had seats with high seat back and seatbelts.

The coach passed safety tests when it was examined in February.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.