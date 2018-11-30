CE expresses sadness over crash

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today expressed sadness over a traffic incident in Tsing Yi in which five people died and more than 30 were injured.

The incident occurred at about 5am when a coach crashed into a taxi on Cheung Tsing Highway.

Speaking to reporters before attending a Legislative Council luncheon, Mrs Lam said she has asked relevant bureaus to follow up on the incident.

When asked about possible actions the Government should take following the fatal crash, Mrs Lam said it is too early to draw a conclusion.

“Police are still investigating the incident before they come up with any conclusion of the investigation or even subsequent investigation.

“It is just premature to draw any conclusion and that’s why it is not appropriate for the Government to suggest what sort of remedial measures we should take.”

However, she emphasised the Government takes the incident seriously and will do whatever is required as a result of the investigation.

Members of the public affected by the incident and in need of assistance may call the Social Welfare Department hotline at 2343 2255.