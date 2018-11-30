News-Expo to open in December

The poultry slaughter room of the old market will feature major news events related to the plague, avian influenza and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

Parts of the old market have been preserved by the revitalisation project.

An exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of the Sichuan earthquake will be held at the expo.

The expo will showcase the equipment used for news reporting from different eras.

Copies of newspapers printed by letterpress printing will be on display.

The three-storey Bridges Street Market has been revitalised into the Hong Kong News-Expo, the first exhibition and education centre in Asia dedicated to journalism.

Constructed in the Bauhaus architectural style, the former Bridges Street Market in Central was classified as a Grade III historic building in 2011.

It was later included in the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme and has been revitalised into the Hong Kong News-Expo, the first exhibition and education centre in Asia dedicated to journalism.

The expo’s exhibitions showcase the development history of Hong Kong’s media and focuses on specific media-related topics.

A thematic exhibition on the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan earthquake will be featured and a display will also show top 10 news topics based on a public voting campaign.

During the revitalisation works, parts of the old market were preserved, including the signage, market stalls and the original poultry slaughter room.

The room will revisit major news events related to the plague, avian influenza and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

The expo’s Chief Executive Officer Chan Siu-ping said the building shows the history of Hong Kong news media including newspapers, radio and television.

She said: “We are telling what the news reporters are doing behind the scene and also we want to bring out another important message is that the free flow of information and the freedom of press are crucial to the development of Hong Kong.”

The News-Expo will officially open on December 5.

It will open from Tuesday to Sunday and entry will be free. Visitors can make appointments online.