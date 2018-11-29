Inclusive playground to open

The climbing tower and nets with different heights and difficulty levels provide the children with a good challenge.

Children can maximise their creativity at the sand table.

The inclusive playground in Tuen Mun Park is the first barrier-free play space for children in Hong Kong to incorporate the natural elements of water and sand in its design.

An innovative inclusive playground in Tuen Mun Park under the Leisure & Cultural Services Department will open on December 3.

The park's children's playground was converted into the first barrier-free play space for children in Hong Kong to incorporate the natural elements of water and sand in its design.

The playground's overall layout and its play components are specifically designed for children with different physical abilities, including wheelchair users.

The inclusive playground is composed of two portions with seven play zones.

The Northern Portion is designed as a Water Lily Park with water cascade facilities, spinning plates and a trampoline, and giant musical instruments such as chimes and drums.

The Southern Portion, under the design concept of “Reptile Fun”, contains a sand pit and a sand play table, climbing tower and nets, slides, swaying and spinning play equipment and sensory walls.

There is also a swing area near the Southern Portion, where parents can ride with their kids face-to-face on the parent-child swing.

The department said through sand, water and the various types of play equipment, children of different ages and abilities can all enjoy the fun of playing while acquiring different skills.

The inclusive playground in Tuen Mun Park was built under a pilot scheme adopting the winning concepts of the Inclusive Play Space Design Ideas Competition.