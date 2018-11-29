CS visits Xiamen

Mr Cheung (first right) meets Hong Kong students at Huaqiao University’s Xiamen Campus.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (second left), and Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (first right) visit a Hong Kong enterprise’s factory in Xiamen.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung led a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government delegation to visit a Hong Kong enterprise and Huaqiao University in Xiamen today.

The delegation toured a Hong Kong enterprise's smart factory to learn about the innovative manufacturing management system it has developed.

The enterprise was the first from Hong Kong to invest in setting up a factory in Xiamen after the country's reform and opening up.

Mr Cheung and the delegation then visited Huaqiao University's Xiamen Campus and met Secretary of the Huaqiao University Committee of the CPC Guan Yifan and University Vice-President Prof Zeng Lu.

The delegation toured the university’s dormitories and facilities and spoke to students from Hong Kong.

Mr Cheung also met Xiamen Mayor Zhuang Jiahan to discuss strengthening co-operation between Hong Kong and Xiamen, and had lunch with Hong Kong people currently working in Xiamen.

The Chief Secretary said the HKSAR Government will enhance co-operation on various fronts with Mainland provinces and cities to broaden career development opportunities for Hong Kong people.

It will also maintain close contact with Mainland authorities to seek more facilitation policies and measures for Hong Kong people, he added.