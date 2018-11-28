CE meets Liaoning Governor

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Liaoning Province Governor Tang Yijun at the Chief Executive's Office today.

Mrs Lam said Liaoning and Hong Kong have close economic and trade ties and the city has been the largest source of external investment in Liaoning over the years.

She added the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government set up the Liaoning Liaison Unit in 2014 to strengthen co-operation between the two places in areas including economic and trade affairs, culture and arts as well as youth exchanges.

Mrs Lam added Hong Kong is a premier international financial centre and ranks top in the world in terms of initial public offering funds raised so far this year and that the city has a well-developed and internationally-aligned professional services sector.

With the further opening up of Liaoning, the Chief Executive said she welcomes the province’s enterprises to make use of Hong Kong as the platform to go global and to jointly explore the international market.