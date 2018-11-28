HK-Fujian conference held

Mr Cheung (second left) and Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (third left) tour Wuyi University facilities.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (left) and Fujian Vice-Governor Guo Ningning sign the meeting notes of the Third Hong Kong-Fujian Co-operation Conference.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and Fujian Vice-Governor Guo Ningning co-chaired the Third Hong Kong-Fujian Co-operation Conference in Fuzhou today.

The two governments reached consensus on enhancing co-operation in areas such as supporting community exchanges and official contacts between the two places.

Both sides agreed to join forces in the development of the Belt & Road Initiative, and promote co-operation in science and technology.

They will also continue to promote the Fujian summer internship programme for Hong Kong students and conduct exchange activities for young people of the two places.

Speaking to the media, Mr Cheung described the meeting as a success, noting that the two sides have signed agreements of co-operation on innovation and technology, the Belt & Road Initiative and youth development.

He said the Hong Kong Science Park will collaborate with its Fujian counterpart on I&T co-operation.

He added that the Wuyishan internship programme would enable Hong Kong youths to learn more about the nation’s heritage work.

This morning, Mr Cheung also met CPC Fujian Provincial Committee Secretary Yu Weiguo and Fujian Province Governor Tang Dengjie.

He then visited Wuyi University and a Hong Kong enterprise engaged in the tea business.

Mr Cheung will continue his visit in Xiamen tomorrow.