Tung Chung Line plan under review

The Government is reviewing the Mass Transit Railway Corporation’s project proposal for the Tung Chung Line Extension and will request more details for further study, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said today.

Speaking at the Legislative Council, Mr Chan said the Tung Chung New Town Extension project is one of the key measures under the Government's multi-pronged strategy to increase land supply in the medium to long-term.

To cater for the eastward and westward expansion of the new town, the Transport & Housing Bureau plans to extend the existing Tung Chung Line to the west, with the addition of Tung Chung East Station and Tung Chung West Station to enhance the district’s internal and external connectivity.

Mr Chan said the MTR Corporation submitted a project proposal for the line extension at the end of January, adding the bureau, Highways Department and the relevant bureaus and departments are reviewing it.

The Government will request the railway operator to provide supplementary information and details to ensure the project proposal will be practically feasible and can bring maximum benefits to the community, he added.

If the proposal is accepted, before finalising the project, the Government will follow the established mechanism to consult the public on the proposed alignment, locations of stations, and delivery programme.

After obtaining support from the public, the Government will continue with the design, environmental impact assessment, and financial study, having regard to the latest forecast of patronage and financial arrangement.

Mr Chan noted as Tung Chung East Station will rest on a new reclamation area at Tung Chung East, it is necessary to match the construction of the station with the reclamation.

If the station is commissioned after the first population intake, the Government will provide appropriate road-based public transport services to satisfy the need of the community, he added.