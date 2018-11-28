Views sought on telecom rules

A public consultation on proposed changes to the telecommunications regulatory framework was launched today.

It is the second phase of the consultation exercise on the review of the Broadcasting Ordinance and the Telecommunications Ordinance.

The review comes as the Government seeks to improve the regulatory framework to prepare for the arrival of Fifth Generation Mobile Communications (5G) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

It aims to introduce an amendment bill into the Legislative Council next year.

The Government proposed that the telecommunications functions of IoT devices should be regulated by the Telecommunications Ordinance.

It proposed to create new criminal offences under the Telecommunications Ordinance against negligent damage to underground telecommunications facilities.

To facilitate the timely introduction of innovative services in the 5G era, the Government also proposed to simplify the existing mechanism for issuing non-carrier licences.

The consultation exercise will end on February 27, 2019.

People can express their views by email.

Click here for the consultation document.