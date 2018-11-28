HK flu jab safety uncompromised

The Government has not received any reports of plastic particles being found in Hong Kong flu vaccines.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan made the statement today after Taiwan authorities reported yesterday that a batch of flu vaccines were found to contain particles.

Prof Chan said according to the supplier, Sanofi-Aventis Hong Kong Limited, 175,000 vaccine doses have been imported to Hong Kong and supplied to public hospitals, out-patient clinics and other healthcare facilities.

The Department of Health said there are around 100,000 doses of unused vaccines in Hong Kong and it is tracing the batches with the Hospital Authority to ascertain where they have been distributed.

“As far as the particles in the vaccines are concerned, although we have received the same batch of vaccines, so far we have not received any reports that Hong Kong's flu vaccines have any particles in them.”

Prof Chan noted that according to the manufacturer, the particles could be related to plastics.

She said there is no evidence to show the quality, safety and effectiveness of the imported vaccines has been affected or poses any threat to those who have received them.

The Government has requested that the company submit a complete investigation report as soon as possible and import additional vaccines to meet the local demand, Prof Chan added.