Vaccination service suspended

The Hospital Authority today said it has informed all public hospitals and out-patient clinics to suspend using an affected batch of influenza vaccines immediately.

This follows an announcement by the Department of Health on the immediate suspension of the use of a batch of quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccines (box label: R3J721V; syringe label: R3J72).

The authority’s seasonal influenza vaccination service is expected to resume gradually from December 1.

The Department of Health, including its Elderly Health Centres, will suspend seasonal influenza vaccination service until the supplier dispatches a new batch of vaccines.

Its School Outreach Vaccination Pilot Programme, on the other hand, is not affected as the vaccines used are supplied by another company.

The supplier of the affected vaccines, Sanofi-Aventis Hong Kong Ltd, has taken a precautionary measure to suspend the market supply of a batch of quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccines and will arrange to dispatch new vaccines to local private healthcare facilities as soon as possible.

According to Sanofi, about 175,000 doses of the affected batch of vaccines have been imported to Hong Kong and part of the batch has been distributed to the Department of Health, the Hospital Authority and healthcare facilities.

So far, the Department of Health and the Hospital Authority have not received any adverse reports in connection with the affected vaccines.

The department advised those who feel unwell after receiving the vaccination to consult healthcare professionals.

Samples of the concerned batch of quadrivalent vaccines were found to contain white particles by Taiwan authorities. The company said it has not received any report regarding the presence of white particles in the same batch of vaccines supplied to Hong Kong.

The Department of Health has requested the company to submit a report regarding the presence of white particles in the affected vaccines.