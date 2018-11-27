CE meets social science official

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) meets President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Prof Xie Fuzhan (left), accompanied by Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Prof Xie Fuzhan at Government House.

Mrs Lam welcomed the visit of Prof Xie and his delegation to Hong Kong to attend the International Forum on China’s Economy & Policy 2018 which attracted about 300 participants.

She said the excellent policy research conducted by the academy on the nation’s reform and opening up, in addition to the modernisation process, could serve as an important reference for the city in integrating into the country’s overall development.

She hoped the academy and its Hong Kong branch, the Chinese Institute of Hong Kong, would promote exchanges and co-operation in humanities and social sciences between the two places.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong also attended the meeting.