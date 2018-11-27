CS visits Fujian by XRL

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (right), Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (left), and other officials depart for Fuzhou by high-speed train.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung led a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government delegation to Fujian today.

Delegation members travelled to Fuzhou by high-speed train from the Hong Kong West Kowloon Station.

Mr Cheung told the media it was the first time HKSAR government officials have used the Express Rail Link for duty visits.

He said passengers can travel to 10 destinations in Fujian by high-speed rail, which makes travelling between Hong Kong and the province very convenient.

Mr Cheung will co-chair the Third Plenary Session of the Hong Kong/Fujian Co-operation Conference in Fuzhou on November 28, with Fujian's Vice-Governor.

He said the meeting aims to strengthen mutual co-operation in business, financial and cultural areas.

The two places will sign three co-operation deals on the Belt & Road initiative, innovation and technology, and youth internship.

While in Fujian, the delegation will meet Fujian Provincial Government and Xiamen Municipal Government officials, and visit Wuyishan to explore youth co-operation between the two places.

The delegation will also meet Hong Kong people working, doing business and studying in Fujian.