156 HIV cases reported

A total of 156 HIV infection cases were reported in the third quarter of the year, the Centre for Health Protection announced today.

Of the new cases, 133 were males and 23 were females, bringing the total reported HIV infections to 9,543 since 1984.

Eighty-three cases acquired the infection through homosexual or bisexual contact, 29 through heterosexual contact, one through injecting drug use, while the remaining 43 cases could not be determined.

The centre’s Consultant Dr Kenny Chan said sexual transmission remains the major mode of HIV transmission.

He emphasised the importance of proper condom use in reducing the risk of contracting HIV.

There were 34 new AIDS cases reported in the same period, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1,959 since 1985.

In the quarter, the most common AIDS-defining illness was Pneumocystis pneumonia, a chest infection.