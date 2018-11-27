HZMB tourist influx being tackled

The Government is working on finding the best arrangement to cope with the influx of tourists arriving through the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to minimise the impact on Tung Chung residents.

Speaking to reporters today before attending the Executive Council meeting, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Government has been reviewing the passenger flow regularly since the bridge was commissioned about a month ago.

After taking measures to mitigate the situation according to the circumstances, an improvement has been seen over the past two weeks, Mrs Lam said.

She added the Government has been discussing ways to improve the situation with the transport and tourism sectors in the hope of finding a solution that all parties will be satisfied with.

The Government will continue monitoring the situation and liaising with the Zhuhai and Macau governments on how to improve the arrangements.

Mrs Lam also appealed to the public for tolerance.