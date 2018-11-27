Lawmaker interaction consistent: CE

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today the Legislative Council Kowloon West geographical constituency by-election result will not have any impact on her style of governance.

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam noted that since taking office in July last year, she has adopted a very consistent approach in interacting with lawmakers regardless of their political affiliations.

“I’ve been attending more frequently, meetings of the Legislative Council to answer questions and address concerns from members with different political backgrounds and diligently follow up on their suggestions and ideas.

“This particular result of the by-election will not have any material impact on what I have been doing in the last 16 months or so.”

She added the Government attaches great importance to any election being conducted in an open, fair and honest manner.

Mrs Lam also said Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung agrees that Sunday’s by-election went smoothly overall.