3 arrested in customs blitz

Smuggled American ginseng was also seized during the operation.

Illicit cigarettes were seized during a two-week operation to tie-in with the Singles’ Day sales period on the Mainland.

Three people were arrested during a special operation mounted by the Customs & Excise Department from November 12 to 25, the Singles’ Day sales period on the Mainland.

Customs officials stepped up enforcement action against the smuggling of prohibited and controlled items through postal and cargo channels.

They detected 82 cases and seized goods with an estimated value of $9 million during the two-week operation codenamed “Trans Mountain II”.

In 16 detected cases, about 24kg of dangerous drugs was seized with an estimated market value of $5.7 million.

Officials also detected 12 cases that led to the seizure of infringing products worth $700,000 in market value.

About 570,000 illicit cigarettes and 30 litres of dutiable liquor were seized, with a market value of $2.2 million and a duty potential of $1.2 million.

More than 97kg of smuggled American ginseng was also seized from an inbound truck, worth $200,000 in market value.

Call 2545 6182 or write to crimereport@customs.gov.hk to report suspected drug and smuggling activities.