Top taxi driver vote opens

The Taxi Driver Commendation Scheme 2018 is open for the public to vote for taxi drivers who provide quality services.

People can vote until December 19.

The scheme is jointly launched by the Transport Department and the Committee on Taxi Service Quality to commend taxi drivers for their excellent service.

More than 200 nominations were received, among which 50 were shortlisted for public voting.

Ten of the nominees obtaining the highest combined scores from the vote and an assessment panel will be given "quality taxi driver" awards.

The prize presentation ceremony will be held on January 18.

Members of the public who vote for awarded taxi drivers may win a "Smart Voters" prize and will be presented with souvenirs.

The prize's lucky draw result will be announced in early March.

Click here to cast your vote.