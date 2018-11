The Zhejiang Liaison Unit of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today moved to its long-term office in Hangzhou.

The new office, in the same building as the former one, is located at Room 2107, 21/F, Tower A, China Resources Building, 1366 Qianjiang Road, Jianggan District, Hangzhou (Tel: (86 571) 8815 1097; Email: zjlu@sheto.gov.hk).

The unit is under the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Shanghai.