By-election smooth: Barnabas Fung

The Legislative Council Kowloon West geographical constituency by-election has been completed smoothly.

Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung made the statement to the media after vote counting was completed at 3am today.

"The by-election was conducted in an open, fair and honest manner. Polling and the vote counting process went smoothly overall,” he said.

More than 216,000 registered electors voted in the by-election, representing a turnout rate of about 44.4%.

Chan Hoi-yan won with 106,457 votes.

Ballot counting was completed in about four hours after polling ended last night.

The commission will review the by-election arrangements and submit a report to the Chief Executive within three months.