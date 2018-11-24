Policies in place to boost sports

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung

We are happy to learn that the World Men Championships, a prestigious international bowling event for years, is held for the first time in this small but vibrant and dynamic city. I am also glad to know that the tournament has been awarded the "M" Mark, or Major Sport event, status and attracts about 300 top-flight bowlers from far and wide to compete for honours here, offering our local community a front-row seat to world-class bowling action at the highest level.

As with other major metropolis in the world, the development of sports in Hong Kong goes hand in hand with the city's progress and prosperity. It is always our policy here to promote sports in the community and make Hong Kong a leading location for major international sports events. In this connection, our Government announced in its Budget this year an allocation of $500 million to the Major Sports Events Matching Grant Scheme to enhance the provision of existing matching grant under the "M" Mark System. The purpose is to encourage the business sector to sponsor large-scale sports events, thereby providing our athletes with more opportunities to compete in high-level competitions on home ground.

As for the community, we are also making substantial investments in upgrading local sports infrastructure such as the development of the Kai Tak Sports Park, which is the former Kai Tak Airport actually, and the implementation of 26 projects under the Five-Year Plan for Sports & Recreation Facilities. The Kai Tak Sports Park will provide a wide variety of sports facilities, including a bowling centre with 40 lanes. On its completion, more mega bowling competitions are able to be staged in Hong Kong. We are confident that, with these extra resources in place, we will be able to continuously enhance the image of Hong Kong as a sports centre in Asia, promote a healthy lifestyle, encourage social interaction and foster a strong sense of community identity among our citizens.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung gave these remarks at the 2018 CGSE · Million Tinkle World Men Championships on November 24.