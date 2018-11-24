By-election to be held

The Legislative Council Kowloon West geographical constituency by-election will be held on November 25.

Seventy-three ordinary polling stations and a maximum of 22 dedicated polling stations will open for about 490,000 electors to cast their votes.

The ordinary polling stations and the dedicated polling station at Cheung Sha Wan Police Station will be open from 7.30am to 10.30pm.

Electors may only cast their votes at the designated polling station specified on their poll card, and they must carry the original of their Hong Kong identity card or other specified alternative documents to collect their ballot papers.

Electors can log in to the Online Voter Information Enquiry System to check their registration and their designated polling station.

All ordinary polling stations will be converted into counting stations once the poll closes. Members of the public will be able to watch the counting process at designated areas.

The Returning Officer will announce the election result at the media centre at the Tiu Keng Leng Sports Centre.

Call 2891 1001 for enquiries or 2827 7251 for complaints about breaches of electoral rules and guidelines.