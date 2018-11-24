Sophia Chan to attend health forum

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan will lead a delegation to Singapore on November 25 to attend the Ministerial Conference on Diabetes held on November 26 and 27.

At the invitation of Singapore’s Minister of Health, Prof Chan will attend the conference with representatives from the Food & Health Bureau, the Department of Health and the Hospital Authority.

The conference, organised by the Singapore Ministry of Health, will seek to place the importance and benefits of proper prevention and management of diabetes high on the global agenda.

It will also share international best practices, experience and innovation aimed at addressing the common modifiable risk factors for the disease.

Prof Chan said: "I believe that the Ministerial Conference on Diabetes will give us useful and valuable insights, and provide a platform for us to exchange views with other health officials regarding effective ways to combat diabetes."

The delegation will also meet Health Promotion Board members and visit a polyclinic in Singapore.

They will return to Hong Kong on November 27.

During Prof Chan's absence, Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi will be the Acting Secretary.