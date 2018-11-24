Summit on Disability Inclusion held

Mrs Lam (second left) and Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (right) tour the Gerontech & Innovation Expo & Summit 2018 after attending the Summit on Disability Inclusion.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam chaired the Summit on Disability Inclusion today.

About 500 guests attended the summit, including members of the Rehabilitation Advisory Committee as well as various stakeholders from self-help organisations of people with disabilities, parent or carer groups, schools council, arts groups, the business sector and non-governmental organisations.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung also participated.

In her opening remarks, Mrs Lam said the Government is committed to building an inclusive society in adherence to the principles of pro-child, pro-family, pro-work and pro-user.

She and Mr Cheung as well as Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan, and Under Secretary for Education Choi Yuk-lin discussed policies and measures to promote the well-beings of the disabled with participating guests.

Representatives from organisations and corporations also shared their experience on promoting the employment of the disabled and their participation in arts at a panel discussion.

The Summit on Disability Inclusion is the fourth Chief Executive Summit Mrs Lam has chaired since assuming office.

She listened to the views of the sector and stakeholders to enhance liaison and communication between policy bureaus and departments concerned on disability affairs within the Government and relevant stakeholders.

The summit also marked the start of the second stage of a public engagement exercise for the formulation of a new Hong Kong Rehabilitation Programme Plan. The public consultation period will commence on December 5 and run until April 4, 2019.