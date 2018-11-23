New HZMB bus ticketing set

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge shuttle bus operator will implement a new ticketing arrangement from tomorrow, the Transport Department said today.

Passengers travelling from the Zhuhai Port must buy tickets online in advance for the shuttle bus to the Hong Kong Port on specific dates and periods.

The new measures aim to effectively adjust the shuttle bus service passenger flow at the Zhuhai Port.

Travellers holding Hong Kong identity cards or foreign passports will not be affected. They can still buy shuttle bus tickets at the Zhuhai Port to travel to the Hong Kong Port.

The online ticketing arrangement also does not apply to passengers travelling from the Hong Kong Port to the Zhuhai or Macau ports.