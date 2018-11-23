Human resources commission meets

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today chaired the Human Resources Planning Commission's fourth meeting, where members agreed to set up a new one-stop portal on manpower information.

The portal will integrate data and information on major industries, key occupations and training courses from the Government and other organisations.

People with diverse needs can access comprehensive information when making career and development plans.

The commission will work closely with stakeholders to gather and co-ordinate relevant information for publication through the portal.

Mr Cheung said the proposed portal will be the first of its kind in Hong Kong.

It amalgamates information and data on human resources planning from different sources to provide a single platform, significantly enhancing user experience and information accessibility, he added.