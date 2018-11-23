Michael Wong visits Tuen Mun

Secretary for Development Michael Wong today visited an elderly centre in Tuen Mun and met District Council members during a tour of the district.

Mr Wong first met District Councillors to discuss district matters and residents’ issues of concern. This was followed by a visit to Tuen Mun San Hui where he learnt about its latest developments.

At the Yan Oi Tong Woo Chung District Elderly Community Centre, Mr Wong was briefed on its services, including a healthcare project with application of cloud technology.

The centre also encourages seniors to take part in volunteer training and voluntary work, and offers courses to help them acquire new knowledge and skills.

Mr Wong toured the centre’s facilities, spoke to the elderly there and listened to their experiences at the centre.