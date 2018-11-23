SJ visits Yuen Long

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng today visited two schools in Yuen Long to meet young people during a tour of the district.

At Shun Tak Fraternal Association Yung Yau College in Tin Shui Wai, staff and students briefed Ms Cheng on the school’s operation and its developments in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education.

She chatted with students and saw their creative works on animation production and a range of science-related topics.

Ms Cheng encouraged them to continue to pursue STEAM activities to equip themselves with technology literacy and problem-solving skills.

She also visited Yuen Long Long Ping Estate Tung Koon Primary School, where she received a briefing by Police Community Relations staff on “Project HIMALAYA”.

The project is rolled out in schools in the district to raise the interest of non-ethnic Chinese Junior Police Call members in joining the Police Force.

Weekly Chinese classes are offered to enhance members’ Chinese language proficiency. Police volunteers also share their skills and experiences of joining the force through a mentorship programme.

Some students shared their experiences and thoughts on the project with Ms Cheng.

She wrapped up her visit by meeting Yuen Long District Council members.