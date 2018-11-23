HZMB airport buses to be re-routed

Eight airport "A" routes serving the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port will be re-routed from November 27, the Transport Department announced today.

The eight routes are A11 (plying to and from North Point), A21 (plying to and from Hung Hom), A22 (plying to and from Lam Tin), A29 (plying to and from Tseung Kwan O), A31 (plying to and from Tsuen Wan), A33X (plying to and from Tuen Mun), A36 (plying to and from Yuen Long) and A41 (plying to and from Sha Tin).

They will be re-routed via the Tuen Mun - Chek Lap Kok Link Southern Connection, i.e. Shun Long Road, on their journeys to the urban area or the New Territories.

After the re-routing, the journey distance will be reduced by about 4 kilometres while the estimated journey time will be shortened by about 4 minutes, the department said.

It added that a total of 28 additional buses, an increase of 37% in the number of buses, have been deployed to the eight routes since en-route bus stops are designated at the Hong Kong Port to tie in with the commissioning of the bridge.

To meet the increase in passenger demand, the bus companies will deploy four more buses to routes A11, A21 and A31 and increase bus frequencies.