P1 results to be released

The results of Primary 1 discretionary places for next September will be released on November 26 this year, the Education Bureau announced today.

Out of 51,460 children applying for discretionary places in government and aided primary schools this year, 22,702 will be offered a place in these schools.

Of these, 12,055 have siblings studying at, or parents working in the schools they applied to.

The remaining 10,647 will be selected according to the Points System.

Parents should bring their copy of the P1 application when checking results between 9am and 5pm on November 26 or 27 at the school they applied for.

Registration of successful applicants should be made on November 28 or 29 during school hours.