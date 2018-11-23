Matthew Cheung to visit Fujian

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will lead a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government delegation to visit Fujian from November 27 to 29.

Mr Cheung will co-chair the Third Plenary Session of the Hong Kong/Fujian Co-operation Conference in Fuzhou on November 28, with Fujian's Vice-Governor.

During the Conference, Hong Kong and Fujian will discuss strengthening mutual co-operation in various areas.

While in Fujian, the delegation will also meet Fujian Provincial Government and Xiamen Municipal Government officials, and visit Wuyishan to explore youth co-operation between the two places.

The delegation will also meet Hong Kong people working, doing business and studying in Fujian.

Members of the delegation will include Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Under Secretary for Innovation & Technology David Chung, Under Secretary for Education Choi Yuk-Lin, Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Joseph Chan and Under Secretary for Home Affairs Jack Chan.

The delegation will return to Hong Kong on November 29.