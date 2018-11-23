Fireboat fun day to be held

The Fireboat Alexander Grantham Exhibition Gallery Fun Day will be held in Quarry Bay Park on November 25.

Organised by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and the Fire Services Department, the free event will allow the public to learn about the history of the Alexander Grantham fireboat and sea rescue services in Hong Kong.

There will be a water-jet performance by fireboats, a performance by search and rescue dogs, an equipment display, games and live music.

The fireboat's wheelhouse will be open for the public to inspect.

The fun day will be held from 10am to 6pm.

Click here for details.