Patrick Nip visits Wan Chai

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip toured an activity centre for retirees during a visit to Wan Chai today.

Mr Nip first visited the HUBBA Lab, an activity centre set up by a non-government organisation to serve would-be retirees and retirees.

The centre organises training courses and volunteer activities to help participants broaden their horizons, preserve self-confidence and maintain a good social life.

Mr Nip spoke with participants of training classes to learn about their retirement life.

He then visited the Ammar Mosque & Osman Ramju Sadick Islamic Centre, the major worship place and activity venue for Muslims living on Hong Kong Island.

Mr Nip said he was pleased to learn the Islamic Union of Hong Kong has been providing services to Muslims and non-Muslims in the city.

Hong Kong is a multicultural and inclusive society and the Government is committed to fostering the culture and values of inclusiveness and mutual respect, and promoting equal opportunities for people of different groups, he added.

Mr Nip also met Wan Chai District Councillors.