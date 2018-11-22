HK delegation visits Hangzhou

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (third left) and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government delegation members visit the Public Service Center in Hangzhou.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today led a delegation of senior officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government for a study tour in Hangzhou.

The visit follows the national studies course and visit programme in Beijing.

In Hangzhou, they learned about how the Zhejiang Provincial Government promotes innovation and technology and its smart city developments.

The delegation visited the Public Service Center to learn about the Zhejiang Provincial Government’s “At Most One Visit” project that provides one-stop public services.

Delegation members also met Zhejiang Province leaders and Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Data Resources officials.