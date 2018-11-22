Lau Kong-wah visits Central

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah visited Central & Western District today.

At the Kennedy Town Community Complex, he participated in a children's picture book reading activity, which promotes reading and encourages children to get involved in the community and learn more about the district's intangible cultural heritage.

Mr Lau also visited an intangible cultural heritage workshop at the complex and joined the children in learning a paper crafting technique from a craftsman.

His next stop was the Kennedy Town Swimming Pool Sitting-out Area, where he observed students joining activities under the Community Parent-child Sports Promotion Scheme.

Mr Lau also watched a lion dance performance by a team of ethnic minority students, then toured and inspected the facilities at Kennedy Town Swimming Pool.

Before concluding the visit he met Central & Western District Council members.