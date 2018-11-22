Creative industries bolstered

The CreateSmart Initiative Exhibition is being held at Tai Kwun in Central.

New local band, The Sulis Club, has joined the “Ear Up Music” programme, funded by the initiative.

Young fashion designer Angus Tsui (centre) is one of the awardees of the Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award, sponsored by the CreateSmart Initiative.

The CreateSmart Initiative, a dedicated fund the Government set up in 2009 to promote the development of creative industries, has achieved positive results.

At the end of September, $1.07 billion had been committed under the initiative to support 449 projects.

New local band, The Sulis Club, found it difficult to network in the industry until they joined the “Ear Up Music” programme, funded by the initiative.

The band’s manager Jonathan Synn said through the programme, they met a lot of industry people such as label managers, producers and famous bands, and that they learned a lot from these people.

“If we didn’t have this programme, we would stay in our circle and we would never be able to step up and really reach out and go abroad and really expand our vision,” he said.

Young fashion designer Angus Tsui is one of the awardees of the Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award, sponsored by the initiative.

He said this helped in developing his own career, particularly in connecting with the industry.

The CreateSmart Initiative Exhibition organised by Create Hong Kong is being held from today at Tai Kwun in Central to showcase more than 100 exhibits of projects the initiative funded covering seven sectors, namely advertising, architecture, design, digital entertainment, music, television and printing and publishing.

Speaking at the exhibition's opening ceremony, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said the current-term Government has put special emphasis on nurturing young creative talents.

The Government will continue to earmark no less than 50% of the initiative’s funding for nurturing talents, such as enhancing collaboration among the industries of Hong Kong, the Mainland and overseas, Mr Yau said.

The exhibition runs until November 25. Admission is free.