I&T fund for elderly care announced

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (third left) and Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (right) launch the Gerontech & Innovation Expo and Summit.

The $1 billion Innovation & Technology Fund for Application in Elderly & Rehabilitation Care will open for applications in December, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung announced today.

Mr Cheung made the announcement when launching the Gerontech & Innovation Expo and Summit 2018 today.

“The fund will subsidise elderly and rehabilitation service units to try out and procure or rent technology products.

All non-governmental organisations and private organisations currently providing government subsidised residential care services, community care and support services and day rehabilitation services for the elderly or persons with disabilities are eligible to apply for the fund,” he said.

An initiative announced in the 2017 Policy Address, the fund is managed by the Social Welfare Department. It will be open for the first tranche of applications from December 3 to February 28.

A panel comprising professionals from academia, the information technology and relevant sectors, and representatives from related government bureaus and departments will vet the applications.

It is estimated that more than 1,260 service units will benefit from the funding programme.

The Social Welfare Department will invite eligible service operators to apply. They are also invited to a briefing session on November 28 to learn more details about the programme.

The Gerontech & Innovation Expo and Summit 2018 is being held at the Convention & Exhibition Centre until November 25.

Click here for details.