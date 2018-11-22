Forecourt rules review in progress

The Government has embarked on a review of the guidelines and mechanism on using the Central Government Offices (CGO) Forecourt for public meetings or processions.

Responding to media enquiries, the Government’s Administration Wing said in a statement today the review is being held to see if there is room for improvement.

It said the Government respects the public’s freedoms of speech and assembly, adding the forecourt mainly serves as a vehicular access and a passenger pick-up and drop-off point, as well as a passageway for visitors and staff of CGO and the Legislative Council Complex.

Therefore, there is a genuine need to ensure the accessibility of these routes during weekdays.

The review will take into consideration all relevant factors to strike a balance, it added.

The Administration Wing also said the Government respected the court’s judgement on a judicial review case concerning the forecourt.

It has been studying the judgement with the Department of Justice and will make a decision as soon as possible as to whether to appeal.

Pending the completion of the review, the Administration Wing will, in processing the applications for using the area for public meetings, weigh up the manner, form and impact of each application on the forecourt operation on a case by case basis.

