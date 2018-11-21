Gov’t promotes constitution and BL

The Government has put out a booklet to help people learn the articles of the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip told legislators today the booklet has been in distribution since September.

He said the constitution and the Basic Law together form the constitutional basis of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. They also form the foundation of “one country, two systems” and provide a strong safeguard for the city’s long-term prosperity and stability.

The Government has the responsibility to encourage the public to have a comprehensive understanding of the constitution and the Basic Law.

The Basic Law Promotion Steering Committee, led by the Chief Secretary, has been carrying out publicity and education work through the Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau.

It organises large-scale thematic seminars and regular roving exhibitions, makes use of electronic media for promotion, arranges mobile resource centres to pay visits to districts and schools, and subsidises community organisations in organising activities including talks and quizzes.

In 2018-19, the bureau has set aside about $17 million for organising such promotion activities, Mr Nip added.