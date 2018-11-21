Property market monitored: FS

The residential mortgage loan-to-value ratio may be adjusted if the downward market trend is confirmed, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said today.

Mr Chan made the statement when speaking to reporters in Beijing.

He noted the property market has been quiet since late August and that prices have adjusted slightly from that point.

He said the Monetary Authority is still monitoring the market situation and will only consider adjusting the ratio if a downward trend is confirmed.

Regarding his Beijing visit, Mr Chan said he met Central Government officials in charge of financial and monetary policies and assessed the impact of the trade dispute between the Mainland and the US.

He said both sides shared the view that there are many future uncertainties.