More people getting flu jabs

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (centre, back) watches as Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (centre), Acting Secretary for Security Sonny Au (left) and Under Secretary for Education Choi Yuk-lin (second right) receive seasonal influenza vaccinations.

About 590,000 doses of seasonal influenza vaccination have been administered under programmes launched by the Government so far, an increase of nearly 53% from the same period in the 2017-18 season.

Speaking to the media today, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said the figure shows the rising awareness of Hong Kong people in preparing for the winter influenza season.

Noting that the peak winter influenza season starts in January and ends in March or April, Prof Chan said the best prevention method for the flu is to take the vaccination.

The Government launched the School Outreach Vaccination Pilot Programme this year to reach out to 184 primary schools.

So far about 56,000 students have received vaccinations under the pilot programme.

The coverage of the Vaccination Subsidy Scheme has also been extended from people aged 65 or above to those aged 50 or above.

“We really appeal to the general public, especially the high risk groups, the elderly people, the kids and also pregnant women and those who have chronic diseases to take the seasonal influenza vaccination as soon as possible,” Prof Chan said.

Some government officials also received influenza vaccinations today and urged people to take precautionary measures against the flu.