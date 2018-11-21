Stamps celebrating Louis Cha set

Special stamps and associated philatelic products themed on "Characters in Jin Yong’s Novels" will be available on December 6.

Hongkong Post will issue a set of special stamps themed on characters from Louis Cha’s novels on December 6.

Mr Cha began weaving his martial arts world under the pen name Jin Yong in 1955, and by 1972 he had written 15 immensely popular novels that are still devoured today by readers around the world.

He died at the age of 94 on October 30.

The release of the special stamps commemorates his life and timeless work.

The stamps feature unforgettable characters from seven of his immensely popular novels. The characters are drawn by renowned comic artist Lee Chi-ching using traditional Chinese painting techniques.

Hongkong Post will also launch the first stamp booklet with 30 attractive stamps featuring one of the characters practising tai chi. People can flip the booklet’s pages quickly or scan the QR code on the back cover to see the character in action.

Official first day covers will go on sale at all post offices from November 22.

The special stamps and associated philatelic products will be displayed at the General Post Office, Tsim Sha Tsui Post Office, Tsuen Wan Post Office, Sha Tin Central Post Office and Tuen Mun Central Post Office on the same day.