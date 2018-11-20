Joshua Law leads study tour in BJ

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (centre) leads a delegation to tour an exhibition commemorating the 40th anniversary of China’s reform and opening-up at the National Museum in Beijing.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today led a delegation of senior government officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for a national studies course in Beijing.

The trip seeks to reinforce delegation members' understanding of major national policies and the future development of the Mainland, and strengthen their working relations and exchanges with Mainland officials.

The delegation attended a course at the Chinese Academy of Governance, and toured a major exhibition commemorating the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum.

Delegation members also met Director of the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Zhang Xiaoming.