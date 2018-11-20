FS meets financial officials in Beijing

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (centre) meets China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Liu Shiyu (second right) in Beijing.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today met financial officials of the Central Authorities in Beijing.

In the morning, Mr Chan met Minister of Science & Technology Wang Zhigang, where he said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is pooling a huge amount of resources for developing innovation & technology and enhancing the I&T environment.

The HKSAR Government is attracting leading research institutions and technology enterprises to establish a presence in Hong Kong, and is nurturing talents for a knowledge-based economy, he said.

Mr Chan thanked the Ministry of Science & Technology for its unfailing support for I&T development in the city.

He also thanked the ministry for signing an arrangement with the HKSAR Government on enhancing co-operation, marking a new page for Mainland-Hong Kong technological collaboration.

Mr Chan then met China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Liu Shiyu, where they discussed Hong Kong’s financial security and the latest situation of its property market. Both sides agreed to further enhance co-operation in regulatory work.

He also met People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang to discuss financial regulation, followed by a lunch.

At the meeting with China Banking & Insurance Regulatory Commission Vice-Chairman Wang Zhaoxing, both sides exchanged views on their respective banking and insurance industries.

They also discussed ways for the Hong Kong insurance industry to help and participate in the country’s development.

Mr Chan also called on Vice-Chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of the State Council Shen Ying.

He said Hong Kong hopes to encourage mainland enterprises to leverage the city as a platform for financing Belt & Road infrastructure projects and setting up captive insurers for better risk management for their overseas businesses.

He also introduced Hong Kong’s work in promoting green finance.