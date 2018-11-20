CE meets Guangdong official

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Li Xi at Government House.

She was joined by Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan, and Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Li’s first visit to Hong Kong after assuming his post last year. She also welcomed the delegation he led, which includes Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui.

She thanked Mr Li for supporting the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s work since he took office, in particular in providing Hong Kong young people with more opportunities for exchanges, studying and starting businesses in the province, and implementing measures to help Hong Kong people living in the Mainland.

Mrs Lam also pointed out that Hong Kong has contributed to the country’s reform and opening up and developed close ties with the province, in which the city is still the largest source of external investment.

Looking ahead, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong will continue to step up co-operation with the province, especially in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development.

She added Hong Kong and Guangdong may complement each other to jointly establish an international innovation and technology hub in the bay area, and both places may arrange more activities to promote the advantages of the bay area overseas.

Mrs Lam hosted a lunch for Mr Li and the delegation members after the meeting.