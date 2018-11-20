Government House to open

Government House will be open to the public on November 25 from 10am to 5pm.

Visitors can view the garden and places where the Chief Executive holds official functions and receives dignitaries.

There will be guided tours about the history and architectural features of the distinguished building.

Display boards and QR codes will be set up to share the history, architecture and important moments of Government House.

Guests can also enjoy musical performances by the Hong Kong Police Band and student ensembles, and magic shows while strolling in the garden.

For the first time, souvenir chops featuring the building will be available at specific spots along the visitors’ route.

The open day is expected to draw a large number of visitors. To ensure those already in line can be admitted in time, queuing outside Government House may be stopped before 5pm.

Visitors will enter the garden through the east gate on Upper Albert Road and leave through the main gate. They are encouraged to arrive by public transport.

Click here for details.