Gov't committed to nurturing talents

The Government will continue to invest in education to nurture talents in Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Mrs Lam was responding to media questions ahead of the Executive Council meeting on the city slipping a few places in the latest IMD World Talent Ranking.

She said she was not too worried about the drop in the ranking, noting that the Government has rolled out quite a few specific measures on nurturing talents.

“Spending in education is the best investment that the Government could make because it will nurture talents to meet the needs of the economy in future. So we’ll continue to invest in education.”

She also noted the Government is reviewing the current arrangements to achieve quality education, including the curriculum and teachers’ career development, and she will carefully study the recommendations of the review.

The Government has been promoting Life-wide Learning among students by providing internship and exchange opportunities on the Mainland and overseas to broaden students’ horizons, especially in STEM education, she added.

“So we'll continue to roll out those measures and evaluate their effectiveness. If they are not sufficiently effective, then certainly, my Government will do more.”