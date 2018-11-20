Forecourt rules to be reviewed

The Administration Wing has been asked to review the guidelines and mechanism governing access to the East Wing Forecourt of the Central Government Offices.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement today after the High Court ruled as unconstitutional the Government's restrictions on access to the forecourt.



The ruling came after a judicial review was filed by a member of the public against the restrictions.

Mrs Lam noted she had decided to reopen the East Wing Forecourt upon taking office last July, adding that this decision reflects her intention and sincerity in allowing members of the public to go there to express their views on government policies and social matters.

She added the area is government property and there are a lot of things happening in the Central Government Offices, so there was a need to ensure its smooth and efficient operation, while simultaneously still respecting the public's right to express its opinions.

“So we have devised a scheme and introduced certain guidelines,” Mrs Lam said.

In light of the court's judgment, she said the first thing to do is for the Department of Justice and other relevant departments to carefully study the judgment before deciding on the next step.

“I have already asked the Director of Administration to revisit those guidelines and mechanism to see whether there are ways, in light of the experience in the last year, that we could change or relax some of the requirements.

“As soon as we have a decision, we will let the public know.”