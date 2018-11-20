Outbound trips benefit HK: CE

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she has conducted more than 30 outbound visits since assuming office, adding that the trips help showcase abroad the success of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong.

Mrs Lam was speaking to reporters ahead of today's Executive Council meeting.

She noted her frequent trips are necessary for Hong Kong to explore more opportunities and markets as it faces the challenges of economic globalisation.

These visits, which cover those overseas as well as to the Mainland, can also strengthen ties with the rest of the world and enhance Hong Kong's status as a global city, she added.

Mrs Lam has just returned from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2018 Economic Leaders' Meeting in Papua New Guinea and will embark on a duty visit to Beijing next month.

The Chief Executive also said she will likely make a similar number of trips next year as in this year, beause they are beneficial to Hong Kong.